Delusional! Kesha's new song is inspired by her "idiot ex"
Updated | By Music Reporter
We love a good breakup anthem, and Kesha delivers!
We love a good breakup anthem, and Kesha delivers!
Kesha has new music out, and her fans are calling her latest work a "beautiful rebirth". The 37-year-old released her latest song, 'Delusional', the same week she dropped the music video for 'Joyride'.
Kesha, who co-wrote the track with Zhone and Madison Love, says 'Delusional' is inspired by one of her ex-boyfriends.
"Thanks to my idiot ex. U inspired my best song yet," she wrote in a teaser video for the track.
Her song couldn't have come at a better time of the year. Cuffing season is upon us, and many people will feel pressured to find love.
But Kesha is here to remind you not to settle for the bare minimum.
"You should pay me for all the hours/ That I let you in the presence of my power/ You had potential, but potential doesn't matter/ I'm already long gone," she sings.
ALSO READ: Elton John confirms he has lost his eyesight
Kesha released 'Delusional' and 'Joyride' under her independent label, Kesha Records. Both songs are also expected to appear on her upcoming sixth studio album.
The album does not have a title or release date yet.
"This is the first album I'm making where I'm 100% in control of everything. It feels like it’s my first album. It feels divine; it feels like it stands for a lot. It’s really beautiful, and I cannot wait to share it. It’s maybe the most beautiful time of my entire life!" she told Paper magazine in July.
Kesha has come a long way since her 2009 debut single, 'Tik Tok', which featured the famous lyrics: "Wake up in the mornin' feelin' like P. Diddy."
She has since changed the lyrics in the wake of Diddy's sexual assault accusations: "Wake up in the morning like f**k P. Diddy."
Kesha says her new music feels like a rebirth.
"I love that she's free and going back to her roots at the same time. Living for this Kesha era," one YouTube user commented about her 'Delusional' music video.
A second person wrote: "This is only the beginning of a new beginning for her. This is Kesha's beautiful rebirth and we are all lucky to be part of it."
Watch the music video for 'Delusional' below:
ALSO READ: Tyla's 'Water' breaks Billboard chart record
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Instagram/ Kesha
Show's Stories
-
Goo Goo Dolls tour postponed to 2025
The upcoming Goo Goo Dolls tour in South Africa has been postponed after...East Coast Breakfast 53 minutes ago
-
Here's how to check the KZN beach status before swimming
Stay informed before embarking on your beach day this December...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago