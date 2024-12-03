Delusional! Kesha's new song is inspired by her "idiot ex"

Kesha has new music out, and her fans are calling her latest work a "beautiful rebirth". The 37-year-old released her latest song, 'Delusional', the same week she dropped the music video for 'Joyride'.

Kesha, who co-wrote the track with Zhone and Madison Love, says 'Delusional' is inspired by one of her ex-boyfriends.

"Thanks to my idiot ex. U inspired my best song yet," she wrote in a teaser video for the track.

Her song couldn't have come at a better time of the year. Cuffing season is upon us, and many people will feel pressured to find love.

But Kesha is here to remind you not to settle for the bare minimum.

"You should pay me for all the hours/ That I let you in the presence of my power/ You had potential, but potential doesn't matter/ I'm already long gone," she sings.