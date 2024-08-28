Katy Perry previews new songs from upcoming '143' album

Katy Perry has debuted three new songs from her new album. The 39-year-old performed 'Crush', 'Gorgeous', and 'Nirvana' during an intimate show in West Hollywood.

The tracks are featured on her upcoming seventh studio album, '143', which is due for release on September 20.

Katy told the audience that 'Gorgeous', track five on the album, features German singer Kim Petras. Her fans are already raving about the new songs she previewed.

"I love the fact that all songs she's dropping for this new album are totally different," one YouTube user wrote.

Some people felt 'Gorgeous' should have been the album's lead single: "Girl, I need this song. It's fire."