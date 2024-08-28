Katy Perry previews new songs from upcoming '143' album
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The 'Woman's World' singer performed three brand new songs at a show in Los Angeles.
Katy Perry has debuted three new songs from her new album. The 39-year-old performed 'Crush', 'Gorgeous', and 'Nirvana' during an intimate show in West Hollywood.
The tracks are featured on her upcoming seventh studio album, '143', which is due for release on September 20.
Katy told the audience that 'Gorgeous', track five on the album, features German singer Kim Petras. Her fans are already raving about the new songs she previewed.
"I love the fact that all songs she's dropping for this new album are totally different," one YouTube user wrote.
Some people felt 'Gorgeous' should have been the album's lead single: "Girl, I need this song. It's fire."
CRUSH - LIVE DEBUT@katyperry 😘 pic.twitter.com/Jrap4FtxLc— kyle (@SomeonesNewMuse) August 24, 2024
Katy's 11-track album also includes her recent singles, 'Lifetimes' and 'Woman's World', which is the album's lead single.
'Woman's World' and its accompanying music video have been widely panned online. The song peaked at #63 on the Billboard Hot 100 and quickly fizzled.
'Lifetimes', which dropped earlier this month, also didn't do well on the charts. It has yet to appear on the Hot 100 chart.
"This is better than Woman's World but still feels sub-par to modern pop/dance (Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter). I don't get it. Katy can work with any team she wants, and this is the chosen direction?" one of Katy's fans wrote when the song debuted.
It's not over for Katy just yet. The new songs she previewed in Los Angeles have a lot of potential and could give her the hit she desperately needs.
"This song is pure fire. It deserves to be topping charts worldwide," one YouTube user wrote about 'Nirvana'.
