Vote for your favourite song of 2024!

Vote now for East Coast Radio's 2024 Song of the Year!
It’s that time of the year again…
2024 may have had its ups and downs, but the music has been unforgettable, with so many songs getting us through it all!
Your voice matters, and so does your favourite song! East Coast Radio is excited to invite you to take part in our Song of the Year poll for 2024.
This is your chance to decide which track will claim the title of the ultimate song of the year. Tune in on the 31st of December from 5pm to midnight to find out who made it to the top 100.
Cast your vote below:
