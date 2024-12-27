Beyoncé teases new project after electrifying performance

Beyoncé cemented her title as one of the best performers in history after an electrifying appearance at a recent NFL halftime show. However, Queen B has something even bigger planned for January 2025.

Beyoncé cemented her title as one of the best performers in history after an electrifying appearance at a recent NFL halftime show. However, Queen B has something even bigger planned for January 2025.

Beyoncé's fans anticipate a big announcement in January 2025 after the Grammy Award winner shared an intriguing teaser on Instagram. The '16 Carriages' singer shared a video of herself sitting on a white horse while wearing a white cowboy hat and waving an American flag. A date flashes across the screen in bold red numbers: "1.14.25" (14 January 2025). She captioned the clip, "Look at that horse." Beyoncé's fans, the Beyhive, have studied the video carefully to understand its meaning. "BEYONCE WHAT DOES THIS MEAN," one social media user asked. Another commented: "Omggg what does this meann girl lemme get my coins ready!!!!"

ALSO READ: TIME magazine names 10 best songs of 2024

Some are convinced that the 43-year-old will announce a new tour or finally drop the visuals for her 'Cowboy Carter' album. "TOUR? ACT III? VISUALS? I NEED ANSWERS NOW," one fan wrote on X. A second person said: "She's warning us now, save your money cause tour tickets drop on 1/14/25. Don't wait till then and say you're broke.." Some speculated that Queen B would be venturing into rock music next. "This is a rock album font mind you," an X user said about the font used to display the date in the video. Another person agreed: "The font is giving 80's rock ACT III IS UPON US."

TOUR? ACT III? VISUALS? I NEED ANSWERS NOW pic.twitter.com/RGBfJWE28N — ً (@americanreqiuem) December 25, 2024

this is a rock album font mind you pic.twitter.com/TutXtraOFd — tortured THIQUE mushell™ 🪩 (@betscrables) December 26, 2024

ALSO READ: Bad Bunny has a new album dropping in 2025

Beyoncé's video teaser was released shortly after her appearance at the NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show. She performed during the Ravens-Texans game, which took place in her hometown Houston, Texas, on Christmas Day. The halftime show was streamed live on Netflix. According to Deadline, viewership for the game peaked at 27-million during the halftime show. Dubbed 'Beyoncé Bowl', the singer's 12-minute set featured Post Malone and Shaboozey, who both appear on her 'Cowboy Carter' album. Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, and Tiera Kennedy, who also feature on the album, appeared during the halftime show. The 'Texas Hold 'Em' hitmaker also brought out her daughter Blue Ivy. Scores of people declared that Beyoncé is the greatest performer alive after her spectacular performance. Some believe that her January 2025 teaser could be the date of her standalone Netflix special for the halftime show is released. Only time will tell what Beyoncé really has up her sleeve. January 2025 is loading...

That Beyoncé walk is lethal. pic.twitter.com/3IUV68nfk1 — 𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚔 (@arikbeyhive) December 26, 2024

More From East Coast Radio: