Bad Bunny has a new album dropping in 2025

Bad Bunny has announced that his latest album will be released in the first week of 2025. 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos', which translates to 'I Should’ve Taken More Photos' in English, debuts on all music platforms on January 5.

Bad Bunny shared the news on his Instagram page on Boxing Day. "DTmF," he captioned a video trailer for the album. The trailer features director Jacobo Morales. The Puerto Rican filmmaker reminisced about his younger days.

"I should have lived more, I should have loved more while I could. While you’re alive, one should love as much as they can," he says, per Rolling Stone magazine.

The director also says that he wasn’t the type of person to take photos. 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos' is Bad Bunny's sixth solo studio.

The last time the 30-year-old released a full-length album was in October 2023.