Bad Bunny has a new album dropping in 2025
Updated | By Music Reporter
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is starting the new year with new music...
Bad Bunny has announced that his latest album will be released in the first week of 2025. 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos', which translates to 'I Should’ve Taken More Photos' in English, debuts on all music platforms on January 5.
Bad Bunny shared the news on his Instagram page on Boxing Day. "DTmF," he captioned a video trailer for the album. The trailer features director Jacobo Morales. The Puerto Rican filmmaker reminisced about his younger days.
"I should have lived more, I should have loved more while I could. While you’re alive, one should love as much as they can," he says, per Rolling Stone magazine.
The director also says that he wasn’t the type of person to take photos. 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos' is Bad Bunny's sixth solo studio.
The last time the 30-year-old released a full-length album was in October 2023.
One day before the announcement, Bad Bunny shared a post on X (Twitter) teasing 17 "bomba" (explosive) songs. It's believed his new album's tracklist will include 17 songs.
Bad Bunny has already released two tracks ahead of the album's January release date. The 30-year-old dropped 'El Clúb' on December 5.
He released a second single on Christmas Day, 'Pitorro de Coco'. Speaking to Spotify, the 'Qué Pasaría...' hitmaker says his upcoming album is "really easy to listen to".
"It's an album that, technically, I've been working on for a year, but when it comes to writing the songs, and the idea behind many of them, it's taken much longer.
Bad Bunny Talking About Upcoming Album “DTmF” For Spotify. 🐰📷 pic.twitter.com/I3FcVOFTUw— Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) December 26, 2024
Main image credit:Instagram/@badbunnypr
