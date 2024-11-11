Female celebrities who revealed they have cancer in 2024

These female celebrities have opened up about their health challenges.

Cancer continues to destroy the lives of thousands of people around the world. Last week, rapper Bhad Bhabie took to social media to also reveal that she is battling cancer. The announcement came after people teased her for her weight loss. "I'm sorry my cancer medicine made me loose weight [sic]," the rapper wrote on Instagram Stories on November 07. "I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running [with] the worst narratives," Bhabie wrote. Following the announcement, gossip blogger Perez Hilton shared a YouTube video questioning Bhabie's cancer revelation, implying that she may be lying about her health for "attention". Her mother, Barbara, then took to social media to express her disgust with Perez's post. "I'm pretty heated right now. And I'm pretty heated at Mario, aka Perez Hilton for going on YouTube and talking about my daughter going on her Instagram story and talking about her having cancer. How dare you?" she wrote. The angry mother went on to add: "I pray to god that one of your children never gets cancer." She also revealed that she has suffered from cancer. "I've had it twice. How dare you say my daughter's faking this, you vile piece of no good s*** say my daughter will lie about something like that," she said.

Catherine, Princess of Wales Earlier this year, Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer. In March, she posted a video on her social media pages and shared a statement detailing how she found out about the cancer. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she said in the statement. The Princess of Wales added that the news came as a shock to her family. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK." She also shared a message of comfort to other people who are battling cancer. "At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone." In September, she revealed that she had completed chemotherapy. "I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," Kate, as she is often called, said in a message on her social media pages. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she said. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added.

Zanele Mbokazi Veteran media personality Zanele Mbokazi passed away in August, a few months after revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer. The Crown Gospel Awards founder and media personality passed away in a hospital after publicly announcing in May that she was battling lung cancer. In July, Zanele, who was a motivational speaker, took to Facebook to talk about how she is dealing with cancer. "LET ME CONFESS. Let's get real for a moment! I have encouraged people all my life and my trust in God is unshakable," she wrote on Facebook. "It is hard to encourage yourself! 😭. There are days when you just want to say, I am tired! Days when you don't even want to take your medication! Days when messages from loved ones ' how are you today' ' uzoba right' just irritate you.Days when you ask so many questions. Days when you feel 'nobody understands what you are going through'. Thank God for proffessional and spiritual help.Please, if you experience the above, seek help. It is okey to be not okey!" she wrote.



