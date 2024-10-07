WHO takes another step in fight against cervical cancer

Cervical cancer continues to take the lives of thousands of people every year.



In 2022, 350,000 people died from this type of cancer, reports the World Health Organization (WHO).



According to the WHO, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally.



In South Africa, it is reported that women have a 1 in 41 lifetime risk of cervical cancer (NCR 2022), reports The Cancer Association of South Africa.



For years, health officials have been working hard to reduce the number of deaths caused by cervical cancer.

The latest development regarding the treatment of cancer was announced over the weekend.

The health organisation announced that 'a fourth WHO-prequalified human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine product, Cecolin®, has been confirmed for use in a single-dose schedule'.

“Unlike most other cancers, we have the ability to eliminate cervical cancer, along with its painful inequities,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“By adding another option for a one-dose HPV vaccination schedule, we have taken another step closer to consigning cervical cancer to history,” Dr Tedros added.



Currently, in South Africa, girls get the HPV vaccine between the ages of 9 and 15, before they are sexually active.

“Having 90% of girls fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by 15 years of age is the target for the first pillar of the WHO global strategy for cervical cancer elimination,” said Dr Kate O'Brien, Director of the Department of Immunisation, Vaccines and Biologicals at WHO.

The new HPV vaccine single-dose use will help increase the number of girls that will get vaccinated.

“Given the continuing supply challenges, this addition of single-dose vaccine product means countries will have greater choice of vaccines to reach more girls.”

