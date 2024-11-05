'Dawson's Creek' star reveals shocking cancer diagnosis

'Dawson's Creek' star James Van Der Beek has revealed that he has colorectal cancer.

The 47-year-old actor shared his diagnosis in a lengthy post shared on Instagram. "'It is cancer…' Each year, approximately two-billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them," he wrote.

The actor revealed that while he has been battling his condition privately, he planned to talk about it in due time. However, it seems a tabloid tried to beat him to it.

"There’s no playbook for how [to] announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon… to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms. But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news," he said.

The premature announcement meant that some of his family and friends would sadly hear the news on social media for the first time.

"Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention."