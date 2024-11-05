'Dawson's Creek' star reveals shocking cancer diagnosis
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
James Van Der Beek was forced to open up about his cancer battle after learning a tabloid got wind of his condition...
'Dawson's Creek' star James Van Der Beek has revealed that he has colorectal cancer.
The 47-year-old actor shared his diagnosis in a lengthy post shared on Instagram. "'It is cancer…' Each year, approximately two-billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them," he wrote.
The actor revealed that while he has been battling his condition privately, he planned to talk about it in due time. However, it seems a tabloid tried to beat him to it.
"There’s no playbook for how [to] announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon… to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms. But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news," he said.
The premature announcement meant that some of his family and friends would sadly hear the news on social media for the first time.
"Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention."
What is colorectal cancer?
According to the Cancer Council, colorectal cancer - which is also known as bowel cancer - "develops from the inner lining of the bowel and is usually preceded by growths called polyps, which may become invasive cancer if undetected. Depending on where the cancer begins, bowel cancer may be called colon or rectal cancer".
Some of the symptoms include blood in stool, diarrhoea, constipation, and anal or rectal pain.
"The risk of bowel cancer can be reduced by a healthy diet with plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, limiting consumption of red meat, avoiding processed meats, not smoking, limiting alcohol consumption, being physically active, and maintaining a healthy body weight," the council states on its website.
Despite his shocking diagnosis, James says he is in a good place and feeling strong.
"It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready," he said. The actor and his wife, Kimberly Brook, have six children together.
"I love you, baby," Kimberly commented on his post. Several celebrities, including his 'Dawson's Creek' co-star Busy Philipps, also shared words of encouragement.
"My wonderful friend, I'm sending you and your beautiful family all the love and prayers for your healing and complete recovery," she wrote.
James and Busy starred in the 90s teen drama alongside Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson.
Main image credit: Instagram/vanderjames
