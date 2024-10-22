Stacey and J Sbu get mammograms to raise breast cancer awareness

Stacey and J Sbu recently got mammograms to raise awareness on getting checked this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to increasing knowledge about the disease, promoting early detection, and supporting research efforts toward finding a cure. As part of the campaign, Stacey and J Sbu took the initiative to get mammograms, underscoring how crucial early screening is for everyone. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, but it’s not just a women’s issue, men can also be affected.

Stacey Norman / ECR

Early detection plays a key role in improving outcomes, and mammography remains the most effective tool to catch breast cancer early, often before symptoms appear. Regular screenings are recommended for women over 40, but high-risk individuals might need earlier or additional tests like ultrasounds or MRIs. It’s important to know the warning signs, which include: Unusual lumps or thickened breast tissue

Changes in breast size, shape or nipple position

Redness, dimpling or skin scaliness

Nipple discharge or alterations Risk factors range from age and family history to lifestyle habits such as obesity, alcohol consumption and physical inactivity. However, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, limiting alcohol and seeking professional advice regarding hormone replacement therapy can help reduce risks.

The pink ribbon, now synonymous with breast cancer awareness, was established by Evelyn Lauder in 1993. Today, it serves as a reminder to keep raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Stacey and J Sbu’s decision to get mammograms aims to break the stigma around the disease, especially among men. The message for this month and every Breast Cancer Awareness month is clear: early screening saves lives.

Image courtesy of ECR