TikToker battling cancer announces her death in video

A 24-year-old woman announced her own death in an emotional video shared on her TikTok account.

Bella Bradford recorded her final 'Get Ready With Me (GRWM)' video before losing her cancer battle. Her family uploaded the video a few days ago.

"I'm really sad to be making this video at all, but as we all know, I have terminal cancer, and unfortunately, my life has by now come to an end," Bella said.

According to her family, she died "peacefully surrounded by the people she loves most" on October 15. In her final post on TikTok, Bella explained why she wanted to record one last GRWM video.

"I love doing these, and I love fashion. Thank you for following me on this final journey. I hope you can look back on all my videos and find a little joy in your day."

Bella also shared a final goodbye message to her followers in the video's caption:

Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of puropse in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people.

I wish you all a beautiful life and please remeber to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old.



Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion.



Love always,

Bella