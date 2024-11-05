TikToker battling cancer announces her death in video

TikToker battling cancer announces her own death in final video message
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Bella Bradford says filming her 'Get Ready With Me' and 'Outfit of the Day' videos on social media brought her a sense of purpose in her final few months...
A 24-year-old woman announced her own death in an emotional video shared on her TikTok account.
Bella Bradford recorded her final 'Get Ready With Me (GRWM)' video before losing her cancer battle. Her family uploaded the video a few days ago.
"I'm really sad to be making this video at all, but as we all know, I have terminal cancer, and unfortunately, my life has by now come to an end," Bella said.
According to her family, she died "peacefully surrounded by the people she loves most" on October 15. In her final post on TikTok, Bella explained why she wanted to record one last GRWM video.
"I love doing these, and I love fashion. Thank you for following me on this final journey. I hope you can look back on all my videos and find a little joy in your day."
Bella also shared a final goodbye message to her followers in the video's caption:
Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of puropse in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people.
I wish you all a beautiful life and please remeber to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old.
Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion.
Love always,
Bella
@bellabradford0 Bella’s final get ready with me 💛 here’s a message she wrote: Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of puropse in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people. I wish you all a beautiful life and please remeber to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old. Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion. Love always, Bella P.S. these are the brands mentioned in this video for your reference (I still gotta give the ppl what they want 😘😂) @St. Agni @ANINE BING OFFICIAL @One Mile @Class A Jewellers @SARAH & SEBASTIAN @Lucy Folk @Arms Of Eve @asos @Alias Mae @maisonmargielafragrances @MECCA ♬ original sound - Bella Bradford
Bella revealed in a GRWM video shared earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in her jaw muscle when she was 22.
"The cancer that I have cannot be cured by chemotherapy or radiotherapy alone. I did have another round of radiotherapy, and I am having chemo right now. However, it is more to just slow down the growth rather than shrink and get rid of the tumour," she said.
The Australian native also shared 20 things she learned from having cancer. "I shared these with my friends when I originally went into remission and had a F**k Cancer party. Now that I’m terminal, I wanted to put them here permanently," she said.
Watch the inspiring video below:
@bellabradford0 I shared these with my friends when I originally went into remission and had a Fuck Cancer party. Now that I’m terminal I wanted to put them here permanently ♥️ #lifelessons #cancer #lifeadvice #cancerpatient #terminal #chronicillness #bakewithme #cooking #bananabread ♬ original sound - Bella Bradford
Main image credit: Bella Bradford/ TikTok
