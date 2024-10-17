Dr Devarshni Reddy talks all things breast cancer with Carol Ofori
Updated
"You need to be examining your breasts at the same time monthly after your monthly cycle." - Dr Devarshni Reddy.
Today, Carol Ofori invited a friend of the show, Dr Devarshni Reddy, to chat about all things breast cancer this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Dr Reddy is a firm believer in prevention and encourages listeners to go for regular checks. She spoke about the ideal age that women should be going for mammogram checks, and even though it is generally women over 40 who go for mammograms, it doesn't mean that women younger than 40 shouldn't be wary of breast cancer.
She explained that whereas a woman over 40 might undergo a mammogram scan, a woman under 40 can undergo an ultrasound.
Regular self-examinations should be done monthly after a woman's cycle.
Dr Reddy also announced that she would be hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Day at her practice, located at 175 Stella Road Hillary, Queensburgh, KwaZulu-Natal.
The event will be held on Saturday, 26 October 2024, and she will have a surgeon from Albert Luthuli on site who will be doing the breast cancer examinations.
