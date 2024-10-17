Dr Devarshni Reddy talks all things breast cancer with Carol Ofori

Today, Carol Ofori invited a friend of the show, Dr Devarshni Reddy, to chat about all things breast cancer this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr Reddy is a firm believer in prevention and encourages listeners to go for regular checks. She spoke about the ideal age that women should be going for mammogram checks, and even though it is generally women over 40 who go for mammograms, it doesn't mean that women younger than 40 shouldn't be wary of breast cancer.

She explained that whereas a woman over 40 might undergo a mammogram scan, a woman under 40 can undergo an ultrasound.

Regular self-examinations should be done monthly after a woman's cycle.