Women urged to get annual breast cancer screenings

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the country.

According to local cancer specialist Doctor Pramod Reddy, women account for more than 99.9% of all breast cancers.

He says there is an average of 40,000 new cancers being diagnosed every year.

And about 10,000 of these patients are diagnosed with breast cancer.

"They should start anywhere between the ages of 40 and 50 and at least have a mammogram done every two years. It is advisable to do some self-breast examination, so should their breast develop any new changes, they will be able to approach either breast healthcare nurses, it could be the GP, it could the gynecologist for a full examination."

Reddy says research shows that women in rural areas have less awareness about breast cancer.

"Education is key to understanding the need, but obviously, it is up to the Department of Health to then provide the necessary infrastructure and human resources. It’s a slight difference to what we have in the private sector versus what we have in the government sector."

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

