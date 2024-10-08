Women urged to get annual breast cancer screenings
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
South African women have been encouraged to go
for annual breast cancer screenings to help detect any early signs of the
disease.
South African women have been encouraged to go for annual breast cancer screenings to help detect any early signs of the disease.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the country.
According to local cancer specialist Doctor Pramod Reddy, women account for more than 99.9% of all breast cancers.
He says there is an average of 40,000 new cancers being diagnosed every year.
And about 10,000 of these patients are diagnosed with breast cancer.
READ: WHO intensifies fight against cervical cancer
"They should start anywhere between the ages of 40 and 50 and at least have a mammogram done every two years. It is advisable to do some self-breast examination, so should their breast develop any new changes, they will be able to approach either breast healthcare nurses, it could be the GP, it could the gynecologist for a full examination."
Reddy says research shows that women in rural areas have less awareness about breast cancer.
"Education is key to understanding the need, but obviously, it is up to the Department of Health to then provide the necessary infrastructure and human resources. It’s a slight difference to what we have in the private sector versus what we have in the government sector."
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
VIDEO: Pakistani man rides tiger like a horse
Animal cruelty comes in varied forms; laughing about something like this...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Potential major shifts in South Africa's drinking laws
Could the legal drinking age change from 18 to 21 and what would that me...Danny Guselli an hour ago