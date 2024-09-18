Did you know that you can potty train your cat?

The internet is responsible for enlightening us in ways we never thought possible.

Sometimes, the enlightening comes in life lessons; other times, we see things we never thought possible. With the introduction of AI (Artificial Intelligence), we have found there is a very fine line between what is real and what is simulated or created.

We were surprised to see a cat using the potty in a world where the lines can be blurry.

Cats are known for naturally burying their waste; this is where the need for litter boxes came about.

"Cats have the instinctual behaviour of eliminating away from their core living area and then burying their waste so they don't alert predators to their presence," explains Pam Johnson-Bennett, CCBC, author and owner of Cat Behavior Associates and member of Daily Paws' Advisory Board." (Daily Paws)