Did you know that you can potty train your cat?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
A family shares how they saw their cat using the toilet one day...
The internet is responsible for enlightening us in ways we never thought possible.
Sometimes, the enlightening comes in life lessons; other times, we see things we never thought possible. With the introduction of AI (Artificial Intelligence), we have found there is a very fine line between what is real and what is simulated or created.
We were surprised to see a cat using the potty in a world where the lines can be blurry.
Cats are known for naturally burying their waste; this is where the need for litter boxes came about.
"Cats have the instinctual behaviour of eliminating away from their core living area and then burying their waste so they don't alert predators to their presence," explains Pam Johnson-Bennett, CCBC, author and owner of Cat Behavior Associates and member of Daily Paws' Advisory Board." (Daily Paws)
We can admit that not all cats are the same. It cannot be expected that all cats will possess the same habits. In light of a recent video showing a cat using the toilet, we have learned that, like humans and other animals, not all cats display the same behaviour.
In the video, we see a cat purr, and their human opens the toilet door. The cat goes inside, jumps up on the toilet seat and urinates.
At first, it was surprising to watch, mainly because it was unusual. But the pet owner shared in the video that they had found her relieving herself in their toilet one day, and ever since, she has meowed to let them know that she needs the toilet, so they open the door for her.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
