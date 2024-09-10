 We need this self-cleaning restroom in South Africa
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

We need this self-cleaning restroom in South Africa

Updated | By East Coast Radio

This automated restroom charges users per hour and guarantees a clean toilet each time. 

An automated self-cleaning restroom
An automated self-cleaning restroom/X Screenshot/@TheFigen_

Public restrooms can be less than appealing; besides the stench, there's the unclean state that they are sometimes left in. It has always baffled us how people can be so vile when using public restrooms; it scares us to think about what condition their restrooms at home are in. 

A wonderfully sanitary invention in The Netherlands shows a self-cleaning restroom; it might be hailed the cleanest restroom in the world. 

The restroom features two toilets; after each use, the self-cleaning floor begins a washing cycle that not only removes debris from the toilet floor but also washes it. 

Read more: Woman's weird addiction to eating toilet paper

The used toilet automatically rotates and is replaced with a clean toilet. The used toilet moves to a hidden restroom covered by a glass panel. It is then sprayed with cleaning solution from all angles, rinsed off with high-pressure water jets, and dried with an air pump. 

It is the epitome of advanced toilet dynamics, and we are here for it. 

Can you imagine how efficient these toilets would be at events? 

The restroom is officially being used in the Netherlands. Users swipe their cards to enter, and the toilet's cost is calculated based on the time they spend inside. We understand the notion behind paid lavatories, where rule makers think that adding a cost to using the toilet might motivate users to respect the space and keep it clean - that's still a concept up in the air from our experience. 

Read more: Eek! Python bites man's privates while on the toilet

But for this state-of-the-art toilet facility, we can expect the fee to be well worth the experience of using a clean toilet. According to the video, users pay £100 (R2339,26) an hour. 

Watch the video below - courtesy of X

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of X

For more from East Coast Radio

Toilet Netherlands Cleaning Restroom

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.