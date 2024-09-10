We need this self-cleaning restroom in South Africa

Public restrooms can be less than appealing; besides the stench, there's the unclean state that they are sometimes left in. It has always baffled us how people can be so vile when using public restrooms; it scares us to think about what condition their restrooms at home are in. A wonderfully sanitary invention in The Netherlands shows a self-cleaning restroom; it might be hailed the cleanest restroom in the world. The restroom features two toilets; after each use, the self-cleaning floor begins a washing cycle that not only removes debris from the toilet floor but also washes it.

The used toilet automatically rotates and is replaced with a clean toilet. The used toilet moves to a hidden restroom covered by a glass panel. It is then sprayed with cleaning solution from all angles, rinsed off with high-pressure water jets, and dried with an air pump. It is the epitome of advanced toilet dynamics, and we are here for it. Can you imagine how efficient these toilets would be at events? The restroom is officially being used in the Netherlands. Users swipe their cards to enter, and the toilet's cost is calculated based on the time they spend inside. We understand the notion behind paid lavatories, where rule makers think that adding a cost to using the toilet might motivate users to respect the space and keep it clean - that's still a concept up in the air from our experience.

But for this state-of-the-art toilet facility, we can expect the fee to be well worth the experience of using a clean toilet. According to the video, users pay £100 (R2339,26) an hour. Watch the video below - courtesy of X.

Image Courtesy of X