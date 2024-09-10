Could this be the reason behind the term 'cat burglar'?

via GIPHY

It might sound obvious to many that the term 'Cat Burglar' comes from the similarities that burglars and cats display.

The term 'cat burglar' describes a skilled thief who can move with the agility and shrewdness of a cat. Now, if you are not a cat person, you may be oblivious to the fact that cats are pretty flexible and display expertise in climbing.

Cats are popular on YouTube not just for their ability to melt people's hearts but also for their host of unique qualities. They have peripheral vision and are well-equipped with night vision, they do not taste sweetness, they are carnivorous, and they can jump up to six times their length.