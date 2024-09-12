OPINION: Why is the internet saying that Tyla ran away from Usher?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
It was just a sweet moment seeing our SA girlies vibing with All-Star American Usher...
Social media videos are confusing people as to why the search bar says, "Tyla running away from Usher..."
The thing is that, as usual, people have their interpretations, and this time, they assume it is something shady. Tyla and Usher have had to accustom themselves to being in the media; therefore, they are just mindful of that.
It did look like Tyla was trying to navigate around their dance together so that she didn't end up in front of him, in what would've looked like a compromising situation.
Let's look at the video from the third-person perspective - courtesy of Facebook.
People were quick to jump on the comments to assume that he was trying to be inappropriate, but fans of both musicians came to their defence.
Tyla fans were all too happy to share their commentary. See some of the comments below from X:
- "South African women have this inbuilt reaction to move away from situations like this."
- "If she ain’t like this, I don’t want it."
- "He’s a married man I’d also do the same."
- "She was raised well."
- "Shame Tyla is so well-mannered."
And, equally, Usher fans came to his defence, saying that he was 'ushering' her to move to the other side of him.
- "If y’all look at usher’s hand gestures.. you can see he told her to move to the other side.. this was improv!"
- "Idk, you can literally see him direct her to move. But ok, agenda must agend."
- "I’m glad he pointed her to go to the other sidehe respected her."
In our opinion, it's all about perspective.
Check out Sydney Seethal's video on TikTok that shows things in a whole new light.
@sydneyseethal
Usher! 😭♬ original sound - Syd
Image Courtesy of TikTok
OPINION: Why is the internet saying that Tyla ran away from Usher?
