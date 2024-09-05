 Eek! Python bites man's privates while on the toilet
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Eek! Python bites man's privates while on the toilet

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

"I felt something biting my b****. It was very painful, so I put my hands in the toilet to see what was wrong. I was shocked that I grabbed a snake."

A python snake stuck inside a toilet
A python snake stuck inside a toilet/Facebook/@FactingFacts

Officially, a new fear has been unlocked...

A story that caught our attention online was about a Thai man who was shocked to find a snake inside his toilet while using it. 

Usually, the toilet is a safe space for people; some might even call it their sanctuary, a place they can visit and relieve themselves. But it seems the fears of toddlers who think monsters live inside toilets have come to life.

And if that's the case with your kids - be sure not to share this story with them.

Watch the video below - courtesy of YouTube.

Read more: Giant African Rock Python pays unexpected visit to guests at KZN Lodge

Read more: Woman killed in python attack in Indonesia

Thangtewanon acted instinctively, took the toilet brush, and fought off the snake. His wounds did not require stitches, but he did visit the hospital for a check-up. 

Luckily, the snake was not venomous, but he has been left psychologically scarred. 

The snake was hiding in the U-bend under the bowl, and therefore, he didn't see it. But let's be honest, how many of you look into the toilet bowl before using the toilet?

East Coast Breakfast has a new web banner now.
Supplied

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of Facebook

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO

Thailand Snake Python

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.