Eek! Python bites man's privates while on the toilet

Officially, a new fear has been unlocked...

A story that caught our attention online was about a Thai man who was shocked to find a snake inside his toilet while using it.

Usually, the toilet is a safe space for people; some might even call it their sanctuary, a place they can visit and relieve themselves. But it seems the fears of toddlers who think monsters live inside toilets have come to life.

And if that's the case with your kids - be sure not to share this story with them.

Watch the video below - courtesy of YouTube.