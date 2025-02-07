Shoppers pull epic prank on a PnP cashier
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
While this could've gone either way – how do you think the cashier took the prank?
While this could've gone either way – how do you think the cashier took the prank?
Who really takes the time to smile these days? We mean, actually make a conscious effort to smile...
We'll admit it – sometimes smiles are few and far between, and finding a reason to feel joy doesn't always come easily. Some might argue that the reason is always there, you just have to be open to it.
Well, a couple out shopping decided to give a cashier a reason to smile, and the best part? It didn't cost anyone a thing.
If we’re being honest, it could’ve gone the other way. But fortunately, they met someone with the same lighthearted energy, and the moment turned into something special.
Read more: Private School Ice: It can only be Woolies
In a TikTok video, we see a couple waiting in line to pay for their groceries at a Pick n Pay store. They'd already visited Woolworths and had a few items from there in their shopping cart.
Deciding to have a bit of fun, they pranked the cashier by placing some of their Woolworths-branded items on the counter for scanning.
As expected, the cashier didn’t notice what they were up to – she was focused on doing her job. But when the Woolworths Chocolate Mousse didn't go scan, she looked confused.
Watch her reaction to their prank on TikTok below.
@mrs.edries PRANKING PickNPay'S cashiers 🤣😭🤣#prankvideos #prank #prankvideo #fyp #funny @Mr Hustle #naughty @PnP Clothing #tiktok @MadeeghaAnders @Saalim Ismail @Noorjahan @ᴛᴀᴀɪʙᴀʜ🥰 @Baydu_THE_RADIO_GUY @🎀 @sollie🤪 @typical_ubaid ♬ original sound - Mrs.Edries
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Cop van crashes into house
A short video showing the aftermath of a SAPS van that crashed into a ho...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Moving on: Australia's most popular cities for SA expats
Thinking of moving to Australia from South Africa? Here are the cities t...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago