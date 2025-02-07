 Shoppers pull epic prank on a PnP cashier
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

While this could've gone either way – how do you think the cashier took the prank?

A man stands at the cashier inside a Pick n Pay store
A man stands at the cashier inside a Pick n Pay store/TikTok Screenshot/mrs.edries

Who really takes the time to smile these days? We mean, actually make a conscious effort to smile...

We'll admit it – sometimes smiles are few and far between, and finding a reason to feel joy doesn't always come easily. Some might argue that the reason is always there, you just have to be open to it. 

Well, a couple out shopping decided to give a cashier a reason to smile, and the best part? It didn't cost anyone a thing.

If we’re being honest, it could’ve gone the other way. But fortunately, they met someone with the same lighthearted energy, and the moment turned into something special.

In a TikTok video, we see a couple waiting in line to pay for their groceries at a Pick n Pay store. They'd already visited Woolworths and had a few items from there in their shopping cart. 

Deciding to have a bit of fun, they pranked the cashier by placing some of their Woolworths-branded items on the counter for scanning. 

As expected, the cashier didn’t notice what they were up to – she was focused on doing her job. But when the Woolworths Chocolate Mousse didn't go scan, she looked confused. 

Watch her reaction to their prank on TikTok below. 

@mrs.edries PRANKING PickNPay'S cashiers 🤣😭🤣#prankvideos #prank #prankvideo #fyp #funny @Mr Hustle #naughty @PnP Clothing #tiktok @MadeeghaAnders @Saalim Ismail @Noorjahan @ᴛᴀᴀɪʙᴀʜ🥰 @Baydu_THE_RADIO_GUY @🎀 @sollie🤪 @typical_ubaid ♬ original sound - Mrs.Edries
Image Courtesy of TikTok

