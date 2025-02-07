Shoppers pull epic prank on a PnP cashier

Who really takes the time to smile these days? We mean, actually make a conscious effort to smile...

We'll admit it – sometimes smiles are few and far between, and finding a reason to feel joy doesn't always come easily. Some might argue that the reason is always there, you just have to be open to it.

Well, a couple out shopping decided to give a cashier a reason to smile, and the best part? It didn't cost anyone a thing.

If we’re being honest, it could’ve gone the other way. But fortunately, they met someone with the same lighthearted energy, and the moment turned into something special.