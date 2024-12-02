Woolies Chuckles Beauty Range leaves Mzansi divided

When your body products look and smell like chocolate, it can mess with your mind...

Beauty ranges have come a long way over the years. Many beauty treatments have become more inspired by food in two ways: one, beauty bloggers are using more natural ingredients/edible food sources in their beauty regimens, and another, more beauty brands are being inspired by food with their products. It seems that Woolworths beauty brand 'W Beauty' has created some waves in the beauty field with their new Chuckles Chocolate Smoothie Body Wash, Chuckles Chocolate Body Scrub and Chuckles Whipped Chocolate Body Butter. Watch as this woman's dog licks her skin after she has used the Chuckles Whipped Chocolate Body Butter - courtesy of TikTok.

A Woolworths favourite, Chuckles Chocolate Malt Sweets, inspired everything. The W Beauty Chuckles-inspired beauty products are a unique addition to the catalogue but have confused many people because they look so much like the real thing. The decadent beauty treatments were created after Woolworths posted about their Chuckles-inspired foundation, fragrance, and lipstick earlier this year as an April Fool's joke. "In light of the overwhelming feedback, the retailer has officially rolled out the Chuckles beauty range, featuring body butter, scrub, and body wash infused with the rich essence of chocolate malt." (IOL) The Chocolate Smoothie Body Wash, Chocolate Body Scrub, and Chuckles Whipped Chocolate Body Butter have left many consumers fighting the temptation to eat these 'yummy' beauty treatments. Have a look at the post made by Woolworths SA and Woolies Beauty page on Instagram.

IOL states, "The products are not just designed to evoke a sense of nostalgia; they are crafted using African shea butter and cocoa butter, ensuring a luxurious pampering experience." Remember that although these products may trick your brain into thinking they are edible, they are not made for consumption.

Image Courtesy of Instagram