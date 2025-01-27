Prank goes wrong as man super glues his lips together

Pranks are a great reminder not to take life too seriously. With all the hustle and bustle, some might find them annoying or even disruptive, but more often than not, they bring laughter and lighthearted moments that we could all use a little more of. Of course, like everything in life, there are both wins and fails, and somehow, a failed prank is often even funnier than a successful one. Take this man from the Philippines, for example. He learnt this the hard way when his prank backfired – leaving him literally stuck for words...

He thought glueing his lips together with superglue would be a hilarious stunt to create some engaging content. But things ended in tears when he began having an anxiety attack when he couldn't open his mouth. The video was uploaded to badis_tv on Instagram, where the creator behind this "funny" content often shares amusing clips.

We've all had that terrifying moment with superglue when it sticks to your fingers, making you feel like your skin is peeling off – so we know better than to mess around with it. But he went all in, applying the glue to his bottom lip and pressing his lips together.

At first, he laughed as the glue instantly sealed them shut. But that laugh quickly turned to panic when he realised he couldn't open his mouth, and the situation became overwhelming.



Watch the video from Instagram below.

