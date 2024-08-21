"Whatever we do, we do it with kindness and consideration"

This week, Carol Ofori celebrates a woman of note in KZN: Esay Reddy. As the CEO of the Rajen Reddy Group of Companies, she has achieved much in the gas and oil industry and driven substantial growth in other sectors.

Despite her many successes, she has remained humble in her remarkable leadership career. Reddy serves as the executive chairperson and CEO of the Rajen Reddy Group of Companies, which encompasses several subsidiaries, including KZN Oils, KZN Oils Gas, KZN Oils Transport, Champion Health Care, Ko-Lay, JD Telecoms, KVK Properties, and the Rajen Reddy Foundation.

The true strength of this week's woman crush has been noticed in her strive to lead even after experiencing such a significant loss. Reddy lost her dear husband, Rajen Reddy, in 2021 and led by example in every step she has had to take without him.