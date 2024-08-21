 "Whatever we do, we do it with kindness and consideration"
Today, we celebrate our Women Crush, Esay Reddy, the Group CEO at KZN Oils.

Carol Ofori standing with Esay Reddy at the East Coast Radio studios
Carol Ofori standing with Esay Reddy at the East Coast Radio studios/Supplied

This week, Carol Ofori celebrates a woman of note in KZN: Esay Reddy. As the CEO of the Rajen Reddy Group of Companies, she has achieved much in the gas and oil industry and driven substantial growth in other sectors. 

Despite her many successes, she has remained humble in her remarkable leadership career. Reddy serves as the executive chairperson and CEO of the Rajen Reddy Group of Companies, which encompasses several subsidiaries, including KZN Oils, KZN Oils Gas, KZN Oils Transport, Champion Health Care, Ko-Lay, JD Telecoms, KVK Properties, and the Rajen Reddy Foundation. 

The true strength of this week's woman crush has been noticed in her strive to lead even after experiencing such a significant loss. Reddy lost her dear husband, Rajen Reddy, in 2021 and led by example in every step she has had to take without him. 

Over the last three years, she has received numerous prestigious awards, including Business Women of the Year for three consecutive years, Business Personality of the Year, and the ‘Ulaga Thamizha Maamani’ (Crown Jewel of World Tamils), the highest honour from the Tamil Economic Foundation and Mandras Development Society. Additionally, she has been recognised as one of the Top 100 Most Influential Supply Chain Business Leaders of the Year. 

These honours were awarded by respected organisations such as Standard Bank KZN Top Business of the Year, Standard Bank KZN Top Business Women, Chatsworth Rotary Annes, AWISCA, and the Tamil Business Warriors. 

Her commitment to promoting women in business and her initiatives to enhance the socio-economic conditions of the KwaZulu-Natal community have garnered significant recognition.

