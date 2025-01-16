Stacey's time at big school: Smiles and cute personalities

These Grade 1 cuties were on their second day of "big school" and were ready to share all their thoughts and feelings with Stacey!

Stacey Norman took a trip to a primary school in Durban North to meet the newest (and tiniest!) members of the school family.

As she sat down with the kiddos at an adorable round table, Stacey asked the really important questions... like, what's their fave donut flavour? (Spoiler alert: it's a tie between chocolate and strawberry!)

These little bundles of joy had Stacey in stitches with their non-stop energy and hilarious answers.

"It was the definition of wholesome content," Stacey said. "These kids are, I want to say insane, but they are the epitome of joy, too much energy and who knows what they’ll do next! I loved it."

While we don't know what these tiny tornados will do next, one thing's for sure: they've already stolen Stacey's heart.

“I will babysit any of them, at any given moment for a nominal fee,” Stacey said.

Take a look at a snippet of Stacey's time with the little ones: