WATCH: Rachel Kolisi is such a good sport dancing with Siya's sister Liphelo
Updated | By East Coast Radio
We are crushing on this big sis-little sis relationship and how playful they are with one another...
South Africans from all walks of life only have immense love for South Africa's Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi and his family.
Rachel Kolisi isn't just the coolest wife and mother, she is also the coolest sister-in-law ever.
We have often seen videos of her engaging with Siya's younger sister, Liphelo, but her cool factor just jumped into overdrive after we saw her participating in a TikTok dance trend.
Liphelo recently turned seventeen and was featured in a post from Rachel on Instagram; check it out below:
The two recently participated in a TikTok dance trend where they danced to Jordan Adetunji's 'Kehlani', and let's just say young Liphelo threw some shade at big sister Rachel.
It was all for the fun of it, and what made us smile from ear to ear was that Rachel had so much fun with it and wasn't afraid to fool around with her teen sister-in-law.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@liphelomadlingoz We need to get rachel dancing lessons @rachel kolisi ♬ KEHLANI - Jordan Adetunji
The love for South Africa's favourite first lady, Rachel Kolisi, came through in the comments.
- "We love Rachel just the way she is."
- "Rachel is literally the best."
- "Love me some Rachel."
- "Keep going with Rachel, she will get there. She needs to relax. shem."
- "Our own makoti."
- " I love watching Rachel dancing."
- "Your whole family is just everything."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
