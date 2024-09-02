Siya Kolisi answers his baby sister's hypothetical scenarios

We're on a high because the Springboks won 31 -27 against New Zealand this past weekend.

With that huge win, we wanted to share a cute interaction that we came across on social media between our beloved Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, and his sister, Liphelo Kolisi.

Liphelo has her brother's sense of humour but also an animated side, as we noticed in a viral video she posted last week. She engaged in a hypothetical Q&A session with her big brother, and his answers were a mix of protectiveness and mindfulness.



In the video, we see Siya composed at first, but he seems more nervous than relaxed. Of course, handling the media seems less stressful than answering hypothetical questions from your younger sister.