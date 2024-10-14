Wynberg Boys' High School perform 'Hoya Hoya' for Siya Kolisi
Updated | By East Coast Radio
We are grateful for the genuine joy we see in Siya Kolisi's demeanour when he's around fans.
There was something unique and special about the Wynberg Boys' High School war cry that went viral over a month ago.
The passion and energy with which it was delivered left us with goosebumps and it didn't just happen on the first watch; it happened each time we heard the war cry.
It was with great pleasure that we saw the boys perform their war cry in front of their inspiration, Siya Kolisi. Kolisi is known for his great teamwork and ability to remain humble despite his success and fame.
The energetic and passionate delivery of the 'Hoya Hoya' war cry by the Wynberg Boys' learners was shared in honour of the longstanding rivalry between the Springboks and the All Blacks.
As the Bokke proudly raised the Freedom Cup, all South Africans held it up in unison.
It was more than humbling to see Kolisi hear the war cry in person and join in by dancing with the boys.
Watch the video shared on Instagram.
