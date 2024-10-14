Wynberg Boys' High School perform 'Hoya Hoya' for Siya Kolisi

There was something unique and special about the Wynberg Boys' High School war cry that went viral over a month ago.

The passion and energy with which it was delivered left us with goosebumps and it didn't just happen on the first watch; it happened each time we heard the war cry.

It was with great pleasure that we saw the boys perform their war cry in front of their inspiration, Siya Kolisi. Kolisi is known for his great teamwork and ability to remain humble despite his success and fame.