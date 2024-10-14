TikToker’s epic ECR skit catches Darren, Carmen, and Sky’s attention!

In a one-minute and 15-second video, Caleb, who jovially nicknamed himself ‘DJ Don’t Pillai’, paid homage to ECR by creating his own version of a radio show. The clip, which has already racked up over 60,000 views, is a masterclass in creativity and comedic timing.

@Calebdont, a TikTok creator, shared a hilarious and heartwarming tribute to East Coast Radio and we just had to get him on air this morning!

Caleb recreated everything from hosting his own show to making up quirky ads and even crafted his own show time slot (9am to 5pm)! His ability to capture the essence of a real radio show while putting his own humorous spin on it had us in stitches.

It wasn't just viewers who were impressed. Darren, Carmen, and Sky from ECR’s Breakfast team couldn’t resist inviting Caleb to the studio to talk about his viral video and love for KZN’s Number One Hit Music Station.

One of the highlights of his video was his playful take on the iconic East Coast Radio jingle. Caleb's version had us singing along while laughing at his unique spin on the familiar tune.

We can’t wait to see what DJ Don’t Pillai comes up with next and, who knows, maybe there’s a future radio star in the making!

Take a look at his TikTok below: