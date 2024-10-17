A 'buggy' means something different to South Africans

We did a piece on what South Africans say differently to Americans a few months ago when an American woman asked her South African husband a series of phrases and how South Africans pronounce things differently to Americans.

It was obvious to each of them that their version of pronunciation was the correct one. However, as an American woman living in South Africa, things might be a little different.

You see the key difference is that when you are a foreigner living in our beloved country, you have to adapt to shifting gears and speaking on the same wavelength as the rest of our people.