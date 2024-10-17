A 'buggy' means something different to South Africans
Don't feel bad, sometimes even as South Africans we don't understand one another...
We did a piece on what South Africans say differently to Americans a few months ago when an American woman asked her South African husband a series of phrases and how South Africans pronounce things differently to Americans.
It was obvious to each of them that their version of pronunciation was the correct one. However, as an American woman living in South Africa, things might be a little different.
You see the key difference is that when you are a foreigner living in our beloved country, you have to adapt to shifting gears and speaking on the same wavelength as the rest of our people.
An avid American TikToker who is married to a South African and often shares her experiences living in South Africa recently shared an 'informative' experience while shopping at a Food Lover's Market.
She is quite animated when telling a story. We are unsure whether she got that from living in South Africa or whether she naturally has that storytelling gene.
She explained how after asking for a 'buggy', which in her vocabulary meant shopping cart or trolley, she had left the employee confused. Eventually, she figured out that in South Africa we refer to shopping carts as 'trolleys'.
The over-accentuated 'R' sound when she says "Trolley" left us laughing out loud.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@heyvandermerwe
an american girl in a south african world 🛒♬ original sound - heyvandermerwe
Image Courtesy of TikTok
