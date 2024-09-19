'So obsessed' - Rachel Kolisi's daughter gets braids for the first time

Rachel has previously opened up about her struggles finding a salon that can do the entire family's hair, but it looks like she may have found the perfect hairstyle for her daughter Keziah...

Rachel Kolisi is showing off her daughter Keziah's cool new hairstyle. The mom of two took to Instagram to share a picture of Keziah rocking long braids with pink highlights. "Kezi’s first time getting braids. So obsessed!!!" she wrote. Social media users gave her new hairdo a big thumbs up. "She looks so cute man! You're going to be buying Xpression for years to come now," one of her followers teased. "Love these braids on her. It’s the pink highlights for me," another follower commented.

Rachel and her husband, Springbok star Siya Kolisi, have two children, Keziah and Nicholas. The couple also cares for Siya's younger half-siblings, Liphelo and Liyema. Last year, Rachel revealed that it is challenging to find a salon that can do the whole family's hair. For the first time, they were able to go to one salon to do all of their hair. "Something that I’ve been thinking about for some time is why so many hair salons in SA, specifically, only offer services for 'either-or'. We had gone to a few places this day trying to get a haircut for Nic. After being told 3 times, 'We can’t cut hair like that', [I] found a spot where all of our hair was celebrated, and my goodness we loved it!" she wrote. Rachel added that salons need to be more inclusive of different hair types.



