Mom jokes about her new son-in-law – the monkey
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It looked like this monkey was going bananas over her smile.
It looked like this monkey was going bananas over her smile.
While we haven’t heard much about the monkeys this December holiday season, that doesn't mean they haven't been causing their usual mischief for tourists.
Our relationship with our cheeky neighbours, the vervet monkeys, is a mix of love and fear – a dynamic many of us can relate to.
Some people overstep their roles in creating a separation between humans and monkeys, which often leads to problems. Co-existing with monkeys means separating yourself from them, especially when it comes to food. Feeding vervet monkeys can encourage unnatural behaviour, causing them to lose their instincts.
A video that recently caught our attention shows a cute moment between a monkey and a young woman dining at The Oyster Box in Umhlanga.
While the exclusive Oyster Box is typically associated with luxury, it's no secret that where there's food, there are monkeys.
On this occasion, the food had yet to arrive, so the moment was more amusing than chaotic. In the video, the young woman sits at a table while the monkey perches on the balcony. Her composed demeanour speaks volumes, and the monkey, sensing her calmness, seemed a little perplexed by it.
The young lady's mother jokingly referred to the monkey as her future son-in-law, though the monkey didn’t appear to be male.
If only we could all maintain such composure in the presence of a monkey!
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@seleena_p My future son in law 😅😅#SAMA28 #foryoupage #foryou #fyp #seleenap #animator #monkey #oysterbox ♬ IM NEED SOMEBODY - ig : radiacn26_
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Mom jokes about her new son-in-law – the monkey
It looked like this monkey was going bananas over her smile.Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Durbanites show they're good with crowds this New Year's
This New Year, the crowds gathered once again, creating a scene that fel...Carol Ofori 4 hours ago