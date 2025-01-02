Mom jokes about her new son-in-law the monkey

It looked like this monkey was going bananas over her smile.

While we haven’t heard much about the monkeys this December holiday season, that doesn't mean they haven't been causing their usual mischief for tourists. Our relationship with our cheeky neighbours, the vervet monkeys, is a mix of love and fear – a dynamic many of us can relate to.

Some people overstep their roles in creating a separation between humans and monkeys, which often leads to problems. Co-existing with monkeys means separating yourself from them, especially when it comes to food. Feeding vervet monkeys can encourage unnatural behaviour, causing them to lose their instincts.



A video that recently caught our attention shows a cute moment between a monkey and a young woman dining at The Oyster Box in Umhlanga. While the exclusive Oyster Box is typically associated with luxury, it's no secret that where there's food, there are monkeys. On this occasion, the food had yet to arrive, so the moment was more amusing than chaotic. In the video, the young woman sits at a table while the monkey perches on the balcony. Her composed demeanour speaks volumes, and the monkey, sensing her calmness, seemed a little perplexed by it.

The young lady's mother jokingly referred to the monkey as her future son-in-law, though the monkey didn’t appear to be male. If only we could all maintain such composure in the presence of a monkey! Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.



Image Courtesy of TikTok