Evening tea at The Oyster Box Umhlanga
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Take in the New Year's with an evening at The Oyster Box...
Take in the New Year's with an evening at The Oyster Box...
Ease in the first evening of the New Year with something charismatic and majestic by visiting an evening tea at The Oyster Box.
The Palm Court is called a "memorable setting for a leisurely high tea".
"Beneath waving fans and crystal chandeliers imported from England - they once hung in the Savoy Hotel -The Palm Court is the memorable setting for leisurely High Tea at The Oyster Box. With the resident pianist tickling the ivories High Tea is a sophisticated affair; the buffet table is laid generously with platters of both sweet and savoury treats.
"Local culinary traditions are celebrated in the crisp samoosas and fragrant chilli bites, while Bea Tollman’s much-loved ‘Chicken Mayo’ sandwich, coated with flaked almonds, is a perennial favourite with guests old and new. Those with a sweet tooth will love the delicate buttermilk apple crumble, chocolate tarts and the teatime classic; fresh scones with cream and preserves." (The Oyster Box)
Venue: The Palm Court, The Oyster Box, 2 Lighthouse Road, 4319 Umhlanga Rocks, South Africa.
Time: 18:00
Cost: R195 per person
Indulge in a delectable selection of delicious sweet treats only served with tea or coffee.
Look at the picturesque Palm Court below - courtesy of Instagram.
Read more: Durban Adult Picnic at Munies Hockey Club
For more information visit The Oyster Box website.
Telephone: +27 31 514 5000
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Reliving Stacey and J Sbu's best podcast moments of 2024
We're counting down the top five most heartfelt moments from Stacey and ...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
Umdloti's upside-down star: Monkey's acrobatics go viral
Who needs feet when you've got hands?Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago