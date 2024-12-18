SA comedian shares how a monkey stole his NikNaks

Although most of us can say we've had food stolen by monkeys, it still catches us off guard every time it happens.



Local comedian Kevin Fraser, who was recently in Durban as part of his South African comedy tour, got a taste of the Durban experience. He shared a hilarious video of a monkey making off with his snacks.

In the video, a monkey comes into the house and steals a packet of NikNaks. Despite Fraser's playful threats, the monkey remains unafraid, turning the whole interaction into an amusing exchange.



It was a funny moment, and we can't help but wonder if the monkey was just looking for a free show – perhaps word got out about Fraser's tour!