SA comedian shares how a monkey stole his NikNaks
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Although most of us can say we've had food stolen by monkeys, it still catches us off guard every time it happens.
Local comedian Kevin Fraser, who was recently in Durban as part of his South African comedy tour, got a taste of the Durban experience. He shared a hilarious video of a monkey making off with his snacks.
In the video, a monkey comes into the house and steals a packet of NikNaks. Despite Fraser's playful threats, the monkey remains unafraid, turning the whole interaction into an amusing exchange.
It was a funny moment, and we can't help but wonder if the monkey was just looking for a free show – perhaps word got out about Fraser's tour!
Read more: Tips on how to co-exist with the monkeys
Watch the video from TikTok below.
@kevinfraserofficial Guys, #kedezemba is getting real ouchaaa 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #southafrica #durban ♬ original sound - Kevin Fraser
It's safe to say Fraser didn't get his bag of NikNaks back, but after the monkey had its fill, we're not sure anyone would want them.
As we head into the festive season, it's important to coexist safely with the vervet monkey population, especially during outdoor picnics and get-togethers.
Margi Lilienfeld, Environmental Director at Simbithi Eco-Estate, shares some helpful tips on how to manage these cheeky creatures.
- Avoid feeding monkeys: Feeding them encourages unnatural behaviour. There’s enough natural food available, so keep your snacks to yourself.
- Secure your home: Use screens and burglar guards to prevent monkeys from entering your residence.
- Don't interact with monkeys: Especially with younger ones, as it can cause them to lose their natural fear of humans.
- Keep food out of sight: Leaving food unattended attracts monkeys into your home.
- Proper waste disposal: Store your rubbish in secure bins to prevent monkeys from scavenging.
- Use a water spray bottle: Calmly chase monkeys away with a spray of water, accompanied by a "shhh" sound to discourage them from staying near your home.
- Stay calm: Acting aggressively can provoke the monkeys; instead, use a spray bottle and sound to shoo them away from your home.
- Provide an escape route: If a monkey does come into your home, give it a clear exit and encourage it to leave with water sprays or sounds.
The above tips are courtesy of Citizen.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
