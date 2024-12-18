Durbanites agree that Decembering in Durban is next level

Having fun during the December holidays is good, but remember to be safe.

Having fun during the December holidays is good, but remember to be safe.

The excitement of the December holidays has been something of a tradition for South Africans, with everyone feeling the festive energy, regardless of their background. While this vibrant energy can be a good thing, it also raises concerns for people travelling on the roads this holiday season. Times have changed, and people are pushing more boundaries – it's not like it used to be. We all need to move with the times, or risk being left behind. A video shows two people hanging out of a moving taxi in the Queen Nandi/Chris Hani Road area of Durban, sparking excitement among social media users about December.



Read more: Keep a watchful eye on your friends this December

Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok. Please note that this video might be disturbing for sensitive viewers.

Yusuf Bell, the Durban man who posted the video, explained that scenes like these perfectly capture the December mood. It was his heartwarming way of saying everyone should be on holiday during this time of the year.

While many on social media took it in good humour, joking that Durbanites know how to kick off December with a vibe, the actions of the passengers – hanging out of a moving vehicle – are both illegal and dangerous. Not to be the party pooper, but it's important to stay mindful during the festive season (and all year round), whether you're on the roads, at the beach, or out and about.

With many people indulging more than usual, it's essential to stay alert. Always remember, don't drink and drive.

Visual identity podcast banner for Danny Guselli

Image Courtesy of TikTok