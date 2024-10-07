Tips on how to co-exist with the monkeys
Did you know that human behaviour directly impacts the behaviour of the monkey population?
The monkeys have long been something of a nuisance for many South Africans.
But the reality is that our furry primate neighbours are a part of life that we should accept. They are just as much a part of our habitat as we are part of theirs.
The Simbithi Eco-Estate in Ballito has taken a proactive and positive approach to the ever-abundant vervet monkeys. Over the past two years, it has joined forces with the Urban Vervet Project (UVP) "to create an educational series on the vervet population and how harmonious living with humans can be achieved". (Citizen)
We have always been very purposeful about creating an environment where wildlife and urban living intersect. Vervet monkeys form part of our daily environment, so the purpose of this series is to educate and inform our residents about how we can coexist peacefully. How we behave directly impacts their behaviour.
- Jodi Chetty (Simbithi marketing and communications co-ordinator)
Margi Lilienfeld, the environmental director at Simbithi Eco-Estate, shared some valuable tips on living harmoniously with the vervet monkey population.
- Despite what some people might think, feeding the monkeys encourages unnatural behaviour; enough natural food is available for them, so avoid feeding them.
- Keeping your home secure with screens and burglar guards can help prevent monkeys from entering your residence.
- Steer clear from interacting with the monkeys, especially younger ones. This may cause them to lose their natural fear of humans.
- Don't leave food lying around; this attracts monkeys into your home.
- Practice proper garbage disposal and ensure that your waste is placed in secure bins so that you do not encourage scavenging monkeys.
- "Use a water spray bottle: Calmly chase away monkeys with a spray of water, coupled with a 'shhh' sound to discourage them from staying near your home."
- Despite your instincts to act aggressively to chase the monkeys away, this increases their "defensive and aggressive" behaviour. Rather, use a water spray bottle and use 'Shh' sounds to shoo them away from your home.
- "Provide escape routes: Should a monkey enter your home, give it a way out and calmly encourage it to leave using water sprays or sounds."
The above tips are courtesy of Citizen.
