 Tips on how to co-exist with the monkeys
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Tips on how to co-exist with the monkeys

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Did you know that human behaviour directly impacts the behaviour of the monkey population?

A vervet monkey resting on a tree at Kruger National Park South Africa
A vervet monkey resting on a tree at Kruger National Park South Africa/iStock/EcoPic

The monkeys have long been something of a nuisance for many South Africans.

But the reality is that our furry primate neighbours are a part of life that we should accept. They are just as much a part of our habitat as we are part of theirs. 

The Simbithi Eco-Estate in Ballito has taken a proactive and positive approach to the ever-abundant vervet monkeys. Over the past two years, it has joined forces with the Urban Vervet Project (UVP) "to create an educational series on the vervet population and how harmonious living with humans can be achieved". (Citizen)

Read more: VIDEO: Monkey swipes bread from UKZN Howard College store

Read more: Monkeys reportedly save girl from being assaulted

Margi Lilienfeld, the environmental director at Simbithi Eco-Estate, shared some valuable tips on living harmoniously with the vervet monkey population. 

  • Despite what some people might think, feeding the monkeys encourages unnatural behaviour; enough natural food is available for them, so avoid feeding them. 
  • Keeping your home secure with screens and burglar guards can help prevent monkeys from entering your residence. 
  • Steer clear from interacting with the monkeys, especially younger ones. This may cause them to lose their natural fear of humans. 
  • Don't leave food lying around; this attracts monkeys into your home. 
  • Practice proper garbage disposal and ensure that your waste is placed in secure bins so that you do not encourage scavenging monkeys. 
  • "Use a water spray bottle: Calmly chase away monkeys with a spray of water, coupled with a 'shhh' sound to discourage them from staying near your home."
  • Despite your instincts to act aggressively to chase the monkeys away, this increases their "defensive and aggressive" behaviour. Rather, use a water spray bottle and use 'Shh' sounds to shoo them away from your home. 
  • "Provide escape routes: Should a monkey enter your home, give it a way out and calmly encourage it to leave using water sprays or sounds." 

The above tips are courtesy of Citizen

Carol podcasts
East Coast Radio

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of iStock

Check out more from East Coast Radio

KZN South Africa Monkey Vervet

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.