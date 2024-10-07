Tips on how to co-exist with the monkeys

The monkeys have long been something of a nuisance for many South Africans.

But the reality is that our furry primate neighbours are a part of life that we should accept. They are just as much a part of our habitat as we are part of theirs.

The Simbithi Eco-Estate in Ballito has taken a proactive and positive approach to the ever-abundant vervet monkeys. Over the past two years, it has joined forces with the Urban Vervet Project (UVP) "to create an educational series on the vervet population and how harmonious living with humans can be achieved". (Citizen)