Umdloti's upside-down star: Monkey's acrobatics go viral

In a jaw-dropping display of agility and showmanship, a mischievous monkey in Umdloti in KwaZulu-Natal has been caught on camera walking on its hands – in a handstand style, no less.

The five-second video, which has taken TikTok by storm with over 40,000 views, shows the furry acrobat strutting its stuff on the pathway, legs held high in the air. It's a move that's left social media users going bananas.

"Let me show my talent," quipped Daisy, summing up the monkey's confident swagger. Londondog3 joked, "Front wheel drive," while others couldn't help but wonder if the monkey's unusual way of moving was a result of an injury.

Concerned viewers tagged the Monkey Helpline, hoping to get some expert advice on whether this little ball of fur needed some medical TLC. Bokke Rugby supporters, meanwhile, speculated that the monkey might have "damaged legs," adding a tinge of sadness to the otherwise lighthearted clip. KINGTEEZ chimed in, "Maybe his legs (are) broken."

Whatever the reason behind its unique walking style, one thing's for sure – this Umdloti monkey has won the hearts of many with its daring antics! Take a look at the clip here: