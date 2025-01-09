KFC is book wrappin' good for 2025 back-to-school

South Africans are becoming increasingly innovative in how they use waste. Could this be the future of recycling?

As everyone settles into the New Year and eases into the 'realities' of going back to school and work, we found something innovative and exciting from a student. Last year, 2024, we saw a mother go viral for covering her children's school books with the Checkers Sixty60 recyclable paper bags. People were in awe of her creativity, and it even extended to the festive season when we saw another TikTok user wrap her Christmas gifts with the Checkers bags. In addition to the sense of creativity, this was super innovative and a great way to reuse paper bags in a fun way. Not to mention, it also saves money.

A student has decided to follow the trend, but instead of using the Checkers Sixty60 paper bags, he used the takeout paper bag from KFC. It seems love is all around for the brand as the student carefully tore apart the paper bag and used it to cover his school books. The holidays were filled with takeout moments and he had enough to cover two hardcover books. The video showed that we can all play our part in being sustainable. Repurposing the 100% recyclable bag into a book cover was a great way to be environmentally responsible. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

As parents and kids prepare to return to school, we see more and more people becoming innovative in approaching this exciting time for students and teachers. The Official KFC TikTok page responded to the video, saying, "This is so innovative."

Image Courtesy of TikTok