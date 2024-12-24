Woman shows off her Checkers Sixty60 gift wrapping skills
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
South Africans have not failed to share their innovation this year and it seems Checkers Sixty60 has been a big part of that...
South Africans have not failed to share their innovation this year and it seems Checkers Sixty60 has been a big part of that...
This year has been full of Checkers Sixty60 moments. It started with the mother who went viral after she shared how she used the Checkers Sixty60 paper bags as wrapping paper to cover her kid's school books.
Then we saw the brand take a crack at that viral story of the woman who shared how she married a man who catfished her throughout their time together.
There was the mom who planned a special Checkers Sixty60 birthday party, the big news surrounding the brand wrapping their branding on a plane; let's not forget how obsessed everyone was about the Little Shop Minis, and now it seems like we have come full circle.
After learning that Checkers Sixty60 started delivering groceries via a jet ski on social media, we found a DIY vlogger who shared something inspiring.
In a video shared on social media by Samantha Lee-Jacobs, we see her merry attempt at jazzing up her Christmas gifts with some recycled Checkers Sixty60 paper bags. She created a uniform look with all her gifts and added extra personalisation by adding stickers to the 'wrapping' and a teal-turquoise ribbon.
The gifts look super special, undoubtedly a sublime way of recycling paper bags.
Watch the video below of her ingenious hack for saving on wrapping paper this festive season - video courtesy of TikTok.
@sam_ofalltrades Dear @Checkers_Sixty60 Thank You ❤️ This started as an idea for my nieces, who are #Sixty60 crazy, but how CUTE are these recycled gift wrappings and inspired tags... 😍 only 80% wrapped, but thankfully another order of "wrapping paper" arrives in the morning. #christmas2024 #giftwrapping #recycled #fyp ♬ original sound - Esra Mese
Image Courtesy of TikTok
