Mzansi goo-goo eyed over elderly couple eating together
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
An elderly couple sharing a meal has left people with aspirational 'couple goals'.
Now that the festive season has ended, the next big thing that everyone looks forward to is Valentine's Day.
It is a day that has caused some uproar amongst people who believe it has become commercialised and a massive advertising gimmick for those in love.
Regardless of the commercialisation of this day, most people love 'love' and fall for the advertising gimmicks by succumbing to the overpriced gifts and flowers on Valentine's Day.
For this reason, we can confidently say that when people see something that fits into the idea of 'love', they fall head over heels. Society has been hypnotised by the socialisation of finding love, not just any love but everlasting love.
A TikTok video by Kate Brown shows an elderly couple sharing a meal at a KFC restaurant. The video has gone viral with over 6.4 million views and has melted the hearts of Mzansi. Many admired the couple for maintaining a special bond after all these years.
Pay attention to the background signage on the wall that reads "Since 1939." This adds to the couple's unknown story, creating a sweet narrative for these two people.
It was lovely to see the official KFC South Africa TikTok page respond to the video saying, "Who’s chopping onions? 😭 Love is so beautiful."
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@katebrown007 🥹when they just grow together.. #Love #growing @KFC South Africa ♬ original sound - Da Gifto
Of course, it didn't take the naysayers long to bring the romance buffs down from the clouds when they said this 'couple' could be siblings.
The narrative shaped in the video got people in their feels about the possible love story that could've existed between the pair.
It's like that saying about true friendship being connected to true love when two people can sit in silence, not say a word, but feel content in each other's company.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
