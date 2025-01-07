Tips to get the kids back into their school routines

Routines are the best way to encourage good habits among the entire family.

Routines are the best way to encourage good habits among the entire family.

It feels like we blinked, and the holidays vanished. For some, it was a well-deserved break; for others, work never stopped.

Now, it's back to reality, which for many means one thing: back to school. Getting kids back into their routines and all set for school can be more challenging than settling back into your own work routine. To make this transition smoother, we’ve put together a few tips to help ease your children back into their routines. This will help when you get them up bright and early to prepare for school next week.

1. Get the kids back to the sleep schedules Getting back to school mode can be tricky when they’re still in holiday mode. Start gradually by setting earlier bedtimes and wake-up times to help their bodies adjust before school starts. Being mindful of how you do this will make all the difference. Wind them down with calming bedtime routines, like reading a book, or practising quiet time. 2. Involve the kids in organising their school supplies We hope you're well on your way to finishing your stationery shopping – if not already done! If that's the case, why not get the kids involved in wrapping their books, labelling them, and packing their school bags? 3. Practise your morning routine Rehearsing the morning rush can help rewire their brains for the school day schedule. Set alarms, and practise getting ready: waking up, dressing, eating breakfast, and packing their bags. Get a checklist or visual schedule for the kids to mark off the tasks they have completed before heading off to school. You can also include evening tasks like laying out clothes or packing their school bags to make the morning less rushed.

Read more: Mom asks when school is opening after finding kids in mud

4. Homework time Set realistic and achievable expectations for homework and help the kids stay on track with their goals after school. Offer support when needed and stay engaged with their homework progress. Set up a homework space that is engaging, personal, and inviting for them. Get them involved in setting up this space so they can make it their own. Give them homework this week to ease things smoothly as they return to school (e.g. reading, activity sheets, etc.) 5. Plan back-to-school traditions Make a special breakfast, lunch, or both on the first day of school to start their day on a positive note. Set up play dates with friends so that they can ease back into the rhythm of things. 6. Reduce screen time Gradually reduce screen time and focus more on sleep, exercise, and school work. 7. Practice patience and stay positive Kids are quick to pick up on your stress or anxiety, and you definitely don’t want them to mirror those feelings. Take a deep breath and remember: transitions take time. It’s perfectly normal to need a little time to adjust and get back into the rhythm of things. Keep calm and show them how it's done.

Carol Ofori Show Banner

Image Courtesy of iStock