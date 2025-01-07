Nail tech shows off her back-to-school-inspired nails
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
If acrylic nails were allowed in school, these would earn you the spot of teacher's pet.
If acrylic nails were allowed in school, these would earn you the spot of teacher's pet.
Throughout December, we saw many people stepping up their nail game for the holiday season.
One South African nail artist caught our attention with her incredibly creative approach: she personalised her nails to reflect South Africa's favourite Christmas biscuits, Choice Assorted.
uBuhle Creationz wowed us with her festive nail art, showing a unique take on holiday-inspired designs. Check out her December Choice Assorted nails below – courtesy of TikTok.
@ubuhlecreationz I had to 🫣❤️#bakersbiscuits #SAMA28 #december #sa #biscuits #choiceassorted @Bakers Biscuits South Africa ♬ original sound - Tido❤️
She has all the tools to start a trend, and this time her back-to-school nails took it to the next level.
In the spirit of showing off her talent while spreading love for the kids and teachers returning to school, she crafted nail art inspired by the classroom.
Her design featured equations on paper, the famous green chalkboard, a ruler, and, most creatively, an HB pencil complete with a nib that could be used for writing.
While these nails aren’t for students bound by school dress codes, they’re a refreshing burst of innovation – exactly what we all need to kick off the school season!
Read more: Would you eat your noodles with these nails?
Watch the video of her back-to-school-inspired nails – courtesy of TikTok.
@ubuhlecreationz Replying to @Zee@07365 Back to school nails 😅 #SAMA28 #CapCut #nails #backtoschool #school ♬ original sound - Lebo G Molax
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Nail tech shows off her back-to-school-inspired nails
If acrylic nails were allowed in school, these would earn you the spot o...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
Tips to get the kids back into their school routines
Routines are the best way to encourage good habits among the entire fami...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago