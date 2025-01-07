Nail tech shows off her back-to-school-inspired nails

If acrylic nails were allowed in school, these would earn you the spot of teacher's pet.

Throughout December, we saw many people stepping up their nail game for the holiday season. One South African nail artist caught our attention with her incredibly creative approach: she personalised her nails to reflect South Africa's favourite Christmas biscuits, Choice Assorted. uBuhle Creationz wowed us with her festive nail art, showing a unique take on holiday-inspired designs. Check out her December Choice Assorted nails below – courtesy of TikTok.



She has all the tools to start a trend, and this time her back-to-school nails took it to the next level. In the spirit of showing off her talent while spreading love for the kids and teachers returning to school, she crafted nail art inspired by the classroom.

Her design featured equations on paper, the famous green chalkboard, a ruler, and, most creatively, an HB pencil complete with a nib that could be used for writing. While these nails aren’t for students bound by school dress codes, they’re a refreshing burst of innovation – exactly what we all need to kick off the school season!

Watch the video of her back-to-school-inspired nails – courtesy of TikTok.

Image Courtesy of TikTok