Danny Guselli tells us more about his heritage
Updated | By East Coast Radio
"My favourite food in the whole world is...." Can you guess what Danny Guselli's favourite food is?
"My favourite food in the whole world is...."
Can you guess what Danny Guselli's favourite food is?
We asked Danny Guselli to share some titbits from his heritage with us in honour of Heritage Day and his unique heritage.
Not only did he prove that he was proudly South African, but he also contributed to the spirit of all South Africans by sharing his answers; he passed with flying colours, a true testament to the Rainbow Nation.
To get things started, we asked Danny a little about his heritage, where he is from, his favourite foods, what Heritage Day means to him and what he loves most about South African heritage.
Q: Tell us a bit about your heritage, where you were born, and where your parents were born.
Danny: "I was born in Johannesburg but moved to Durban when I was around 2. My whole entire family was born in England and most in Manchester."
Q: What's your favourite food?
Danny: "My favourite food in the whole world is Spare ribs. I can eat them at any time of the day. I do love pork bangers and mash, I suppose that's the pomy blood in me. I also love a good shisanyama too."
Q: What do you generally like to do on Heritage Day to celebrate your heritage?
Danny: "On heritage day I just love to celebrate being south African. I adore South Africa, we are so unique. Dance, music, sport , food and comedy brings us all together. We are a friendly and unique bunch."
Q: What are you most proud of regarding your Heritage?
Danny: "How we rally together to get through anything the world throws at us as one."
Q: What's your favourite SA dance?
Danny: "ALL OF IT! it's a flavour that has so much soul!"
Check Danny doing his breakdance version as a parody of Australian breakdancer Raygun's performance - courtesy of TikTok.
@dannyguselli Aussie Break Dancer brought Australian animals into her performance... I present the South African edition! #fyp #breakdance #olympics #sa #SAMA28 #Australia ♬ original sound - Danny Guselli
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Danny Guselli tells us more about his heritage
"My favourite food in the whole world is...."
Can you guess what Danny G...Danny Guselli 6 hours ago
-
South Africa's youngest Safari guide breaks our heritage down for us
This kid is the cutest, and we love how she broke down all the reasons t...Carol Ofori 6 hours ago