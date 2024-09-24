Danny Guselli tells us more about his heritage

We asked Danny Guselli to share some titbits from his heritage with us in honour of Heritage Day and his unique heritage.

Not only did he prove that he was proudly South African, but he also contributed to the spirit of all South Africans by sharing his answers; he passed with flying colours, a true testament to the Rainbow Nation.

To get things started, we asked Danny a little about his heritage, where he is from, his favourite foods, what Heritage Day means to him and what he loves most about South African heritage.