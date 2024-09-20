Carol Ofori celebrates her heritage in becoming a 'Durbanite'
Updated | By East Coast Radio
"Never in a million years did I think that I would land up living in Durban. I've always loved Durban..." - Carol Ofori.
As we approach Heritage Day, a special day for all South Africans, we thought it essential to look at why people love our beloved province.
KwaZulu-Natal has become home to our Daytime Queen, Carol Ofori. She has admitted that Durban has always been close to her heart. This motivated her to choose KZN's playground as the city of choice for her book on South Africa in The African Adventures of Sena and Katlego.
It was uncanny that she was still in Johannesburg when she wrote the books. Choosing Durban to represent the South African book was an honour, and she manifested her next chapter by writing about our fair city.
As a tribute to her book on South Africa - Durban, we asked Carol Ofori to share five traits that make her an honorary Durbanite. This is what she had to say.
1. My Curry-making skills
Carol said that she makes a mean curry. "First and foremost, I make an amazing curry. With the amazing spice shops that are out there, like Gorima's and all these amazing places, I've been able to really turn up my curry-making skills, and I'm quite impressed with myself to say that I make a mean curry. I make a mean butter chicken and a general curry."
She went on to say that she hasn't quite honed in on the bunny chow vibes. Ofori said she likes a deconstructed bunny, which is also a testament to being a Durbanite (we love eating with our hands).
2. "I enjoy walking more"
"Another thing that makes me a Durbanite is that I've enjoyed walking more. Durbanites love the promenade and walking there; that's been really fun. I haven't hiked as much as I would've loved to with all the scenic hiking routes. Durban has really got me outside more because the weather is a lot prettier."
3. "I've also upped my beach-bikini-costume game"
Our Daytime Queen is always true to herself and said that even though she is still trying to drop some kilos, she has upped her swimwear gear.
"We are now a very much beach-prepped family. We've got the beach chairs, we've got the umbrellas and the little tents, we've got the things for the kids, the spades and everything. So, when we go to the beach, we are fully decked, I don't need to hire anything, I've got all my beach supplies."
4. "I drive like a Durbanite when I drive in Durban"
She admitted that it doesn't work when she drives like a Joburger when driving in Durban.
"Yes, I fly into circles. I realised that waiting doesn't get me anywhere."
She went on to say that her adaptation to driving like a Durbanite is not great.
5. "I have the ability to chill out"
"Durbanites are very chilled, nothing is a hurry, everything is chilled and it allows me to just take some time for myself and just relax and enjoy life a little bit more. I absolutely like that part of being a Durbanite."
