How to braai the perfect piece of meat...

We are preparing to get our braai stands lit and equipped for Braai Day / Heritage Day.

Many people will never admit openly that they perhaps lack expertise in braaing a piece of meat to perfection.

We have some great tips on braaing the perfect piece of meat. These are specific to beef and include different cuts of beef, from fillet to rump steak.

According to the Mega Master website, these are the steps to follow to braai the perfect steak.