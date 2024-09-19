KZN retailer makes the most 'South African' heritage packs ever

South African retailers are known for their ingenuity in developing marketing ideas that appeal to the public.

Whether that meant successfully creating an entire collection for kids of their Checkers Sixty60 merchandise or giving away cars, each South African retailer has proved they have the creativity it takes to make it in the industry.

This time, the SPAR brand caught the attention of South Africans in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.

In a video shared on TikTok, we see a shopper highlighting the 'Braai Packs' specially made for South Africans on a budget.