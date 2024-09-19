KZN retailer makes the most 'South African' heritage packs ever
Updated | By East Coast Radio
What a clever idea!
South African retailers are known for their ingenuity in developing marketing ideas that appeal to the public.
Whether that meant successfully creating an entire collection for kids of their Checkers Sixty60 merchandise or giving away cars, each South African retailer has proved they have the creativity it takes to make it in the industry.
This time, the SPAR brand caught the attention of South Africans in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.
In a video shared on TikTok, we see a shopper highlighting the 'Braai Packs' specially made for South Africans on a budget.
The TikToker, Makha Khambule, shared a variety of packs, including a can of beer and boerewors.
The Town Square SPAR had a range of packs, from Castle Lager to Black Label beer cans with meat to Macaroni and Cheese packs. The ease and convenience of these packs is brilliant.
They have put together something affordable for people and eliminated a big part of their stress when thinking about what to cook. These are also excellent ideas for Heritage Day, as they fall under how South Africans celebrate their heritage—having a meal together, specifically a braai.
One person even called these 'Party Packs', a fitting description.
Read more: How to braai the perfect piece of meat...
The packs impressed a lot of people; check out some of the comments:
- "The Bring and Braai starter pack we all wanted!!"
- "next level creativity!!!"
- "The person that thought of this needs a raise."
- " Innovation 😌😌😌. One stop shopping."
- "I know students are yearning to be in close proximity with that spar."
- "that’s when you KNOW your customer base!"
- "I am mad I didn’t think of it first"
Watch the video below from TikTok.
@callme_m.kayy Marketing Genius.🤣 #tiktoksa #tiktoksouthafrica #sama28 #southafrica #richardsbay #fypシ゚viral #studentlife #varsitylife #reslife #spar #mzansitiktok ♬ Sneaky Sneaky - Gold-Tiger
Image Courtesy of TikTok
