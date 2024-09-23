Brands that we thought were South African but aren't

It's almost Heritage Day, and we're unsure how we feel about discovering that these epic brands are not South African.

It's almost Heritage Day, and we're unsure how we feel about discovering that these epic brands are not South African.

Earlier this year, we encountered several brands that many South Africans believed to be South African but were not. It was shocking to hear that brands such as Carling Black Label, Zambuck, Bakers Marie Biscuits, Aromat and Sunlight Soap are not South African. As we approach the auspicious celebration of our heritage this Heritage Day, we were surprised to find out that there are more brands to add to this list. 1. Wimpy Wimpy has long been referred to as a Proudly South African brand, but surprisingly, it is not. "It was founded in Bloomington, Indiana, by American restaurateur Edward Gold as Wimpy Grills in the 1920s. The casual dining eatery opened in South Africa in 1967 in Murchies Passage, Durban." (News24) Watch the surprising video below - courtesy of Instagram.

2. SPAR SPAR, or in particular My SPAR, has become a popular community retailer for many people. It serves people and communities with bespoke items tailored to their traditions and is a brand that has focused its efforts on community growth and development. "Adriaan van Well established the first SPAR-branded store in the Netherlands in 1932. In 1963, South Africa became the first country outside of Europe to join its food retail network." (News24) 3. Maggi Maggi is a staple for many families across South Africa. As much as we feel the 'feels' about this one, we have an inkling that this was the case with this brand after we saw a South African living abroad share a video about the brand in Australia. Believe it or not, Maggi started in Switzerland. The brand came to be by Julius Maggi in 1884 when he created soups, bouillon cubes, and liquid sauces as a way of assisting working women with convenient cooking while also catering for something that was nourishing and flavourful.

4. Marmite This South African favourite is not afraid of the headlines as it has been there for some time. The immense uproar that came when there was a shortage of Marmite on the shelves was a newsworthy topic. Despite the popularity of this umami-flavoured paste that so many love, it is not a Proudly South African creation. "Although Marmite was discovered as early as 1680, it was first manufactured commercially in 1902 in England. Produced by British brand Unilever, this savoury umami toast topping was invented by organic and agricultural chemist and German scientist Justus von Liebig, who used the by-products of beer brewing to make the sticky brown paste with a distinctive salty taste." (News24) That doesn't matter as much, though, because it is still a great pantry favourite. Check out this great recipe for Braai Day using Marmite below - courtesy of Instagram.

