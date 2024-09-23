Picnic basket food ideas for Heritage Day
The weather report says that we can expect sunny skies tomorrow, so why not pack a picnic basket?
It's almost Heritage Day, and everyone is getting ready to set out their braai equipment and enjoy their day with friends, family, and neighbours.
Everyone's welcome when there's an excellent time to be had. For those choosing to take in the sites this Heritage Day, we have some excellent picnic basket ideas.
We have come up with themed picnic ideas for Heritage Day that are easy to plan and include food for everyone joining the picnic.
1. The 'Pull Apart' Picnic Basket
This basket will include items that everyone can pull apart and eat. It is more rugged-themed and doesn't require much delicacy.
This picnic basket is aimed at families who aren't phased by planning too much but are happy to rough it out. Here are some food ideas.
- Pull apart rolls or bread
- Whole grilled chicken
- Chicken wings
- Mini pies
- Grapes
- Sauce
- Monkey bread or bread pudding
- Koeksisters
2. The Vegetarian Picnic Basket
Far too often, people shy away from picnics because they don't feel they have enough vegetarian options. But there are, and with many people from the Hindu communities observing fast during Braai Day, this is an excellent idea.
- Spinach and feta muffins
- Fruits (strawberries, pineapple, grapes, naartjies, apples, pears, etc.)
- Nachos - with guacamole
- Pastries and tea/coffee
- Bruschetta with avocado and balsamic vinegar
- Pasta salad (cherry tomatoes and basil pesto)
- Small sandwiches (cucumber and cream cheese, cheese and tomato)
- Mini pizzas
3. Breakfast themed Picnic Basket
This is an excellent option for those who prefer to start their day early and enjoy breakfast at any time.
- Pancakes (pack the jam and honey or maple syrup)
- Make your cold meat sandwich (French roll, bagels or baguettes, cold meats, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise and/or mustard, cheese)
- Pastries (croissants, danishes, jam tarts)
- Bite-sized fruits (berries are great for breakfast picnics)
- Nuts and seeds and Yoghurt (make sure to pack an ice box or cooler bag)
- Poached egg or boiled eggs and avocado on bread
- You can even pack the bacon/macon and a throwaway braai stand (don't forget the coal)
The great thing about these picnic basket ideas is that they are versatile, so you can choose what you want to include or exclude.
Image Courtesy of iStock
