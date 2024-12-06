You know it's December when there's watermelons

No, not 'CoComelon', the kids are crying for watermelon...

Nothing screams Summer more than our seasonal fruits in South Africa. Fresh fruit gets us in the mood for the festive season and adds a sense of nostalgia to our get-togethers. It brings back memories of being a kid and biting into a large piece of watermelon and having the juice drizzle down your arm or biting into a juicy mango and getting the strings stuck in your teeth. The good memories are abundant, and we are seeing the same with the next generation. Kids are no longer crying for sweets or candy during shopping trips; instead, they are screaming for watermelon.

We saw this video on social media of a baby boy who created a scene at the supermarket because he wanted watermelon. People came to the comments to blame 'CoComelon', but we are not so sure about that. According to the mother who shared the video, her son cried in the store because he wanted the watermelon. In the video, the child couldn't wait to sink his teeth into the watermelon and start eating it in the car. He even munched on the thick green peel and then realised his mistake. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Farmers have had a good crop this season because the kids love it. Watch the below video of a baby girl who could also not wait to get her hands on the juicy watermelon. According to her mother, she continued enjoying herself in the backseat of the car till they got home. This is confirmation that 'Tis the season to be fruity...

Image Courtesy of iStock