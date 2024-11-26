Try this delicious fruit salad for the festive season
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
Kickstart the festive season with this delicious fruit salad!
Looking for a fruit salad recipe that won't disappoint? Look no further. This salad is sure to impress.
It is packed with your favourite fruits and has mint to give it that kick.
It will also do wonders for your health because fruits have nutrients that are vital for good health.
It is also easy to prepare and fill.
Cut the following fruits into small pieces:
Strawberry
Mango
Watermelon
Orange
Apples
Kiwi
Blueberries
Dragon fruit
Mix together.
Finely chop fresh mint and sprinkle it on top of the fruits.
Add lemon juice and place in refrigerator until the salad is set.
Enjoy!
Image courtesy of iStock/ @samael334
