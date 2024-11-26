 Try this delicious fruit salad for the festive season
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Try this delicious fruit salad for the festive season

Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter

Kickstart the festive season with this delicious fruit salad! 

Fresh fruit salad in a bowl with fork
Fresh fruit salad in a bowl with fork / iStock

Looking for a fruit salad recipe that won't disappoint? Look no further. This salad is sure to impress.  

It is packed with your favourite fruits and has mint to give it that kick.

It will also do wonders for your health because fruits have nutrients that are vital for good health.  

It is also easy to prepare and fill.  

READ: The amazing health benefits of eating the dragon fruit 

Cut the following fruits into small pieces:  

Strawberry

Mango 

Watermelon

Orange

Apples

Kiwi

Blueberries

Dragon fruit 

Mix together.  

Finely chop fresh mint and sprinkle it on top of the fruits.  

Add lemon juice and place in refrigerator until the salad is set.  

Enjoy!  

READ: Latest pineapple craze is helping singles find love

How to listen to East Coast Radio:

1.    Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.    Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.    Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.    Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms: 

Image courtesy of iStock/ @samael334

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.