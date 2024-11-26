Try this delicious fruit salad for the festive season

Looking for a fruit salad recipe that won't disappoint? Look no further. This salad is sure to impress.

It is packed with your favourite fruits and has mint to give it that kick.

It will also do wonders for your health because fruits have nutrients that are vital for good health.

It is also easy to prepare and fill.

Cut the following fruits into small pieces:

Strawberry

Mango

Watermelon

Orange

Apples

Kiwi

Blueberries

Dragon fruit

Mix together.

Finely chop fresh mint and sprinkle it on top of the fruits.

Add lemon juice and place in refrigerator until the salad is set.

Enjoy!

