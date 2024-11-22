Mbali Nhlapho’s festive fly solution will save your summer
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Flies taking over your summer? Beloved SA housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho’s festive hack will ensure your home remains fly free and smells fresh!
Flies taking over your summer? Beloved SA housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho’s festive hack will ensure your home remains fly free and smells fresh!
As summer sizzles across KZN, the rising temperatures bring an unwelcome guest, flies. These pesky insects are a familiar nuisance, buzzing around hot kitchens, invading living rooms, and turning mealtime into a battle.
Don’t worry; Mbali Nhlapho, one of Mzansi’s most-loved housekeepers, is here to save the day with her easy and effective fly-repellent hack, just in time for the festive season.
Here’s how to make Mbali’s all-natural fly repellent
Ingredients:
- Boil a pot of water on the stove.
- Add one tablespoon of powdered cinnamon.
- Toss in a few slices of lemon.
- Pour in one cup of vinegar.
Method:
Allow the mixture to simmer, releasing a warm, citrusy aroma that not only deters flies but also creates a refreshing atmosphere in your home. Once the mixture has cooled, pour it into a spray bottle for convenience. Use it to mist around the house and wipe down countertops, ensuring flies stay far away.
@mbalinhlapho7 Replying to @brendamadakadze33 #flies #immbalinhlapho ♬ original sound - Mbali Nhlapho house keeper
This hack is perfect for the holiday season to keep your home comfortable and pest-free. Say goodbye to buzzing interruptions and hello to a fresher, fly-free summer.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Behind the scenes at Kloof SPCA with Sumeran Govender
Durban YouTuber Sumeran Govender spent some time at the Kloof and Highwa...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Mbali Nhlapho’s festive fly solution will save your summer
Flies taking over your summer? Beloved SA housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho’s fe...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago