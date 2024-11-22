Mbali Nhlapho’s festive fly solution will save your summer

Flies taking over your summer? Beloved SA housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho’s festive hack will ensure your home remains fly free and smells fresh!

As summer sizzles across KZN, the rising temperatures bring an unwelcome guest, flies. These pesky insects are a familiar nuisance, buzzing around hot kitchens, invading living rooms, and turning mealtime into a battle. Don’t worry; Mbali Nhlapho, one of Mzansi’s most-loved housekeepers, is here to save the day with her easy and effective fly-repellent hack, just in time for the festive season.

Here’s how to make Mbali’s all-natural fly repellent Ingredients: Boil a pot of water on the stove.

Add one tablespoon of powdered cinnamon.

Toss in a few slices of lemon.

Pour in one cup of vinegar. Method:

Allow the mixture to simmer, releasing a warm, citrusy aroma that not only deters flies but also creates a refreshing atmosphere in your home. Once the mixture has cooled, pour it into a spray bottle for convenience. Use it to mist around the house and wipe down countertops, ensuring flies stay far away.

This hack is perfect for the holiday season to keep your home comfortable and pest-free. Say goodbye to buzzing interruptions and hello to a fresher, fly-free summer.

