A South African lady who loves her beer

It's that time of year when everyone gets into the spirit of December; it's all about relaxing...

It's that time of year when everyone gets into the spirit of December; it's all about relaxing...

Some TikTok content creators have earned their keep on social media and, therefore, gained celebrity status. It's an art form where content creators share their lives on social media and become popular online. They do skits online, share relatable content, or follow trends. A South African content creator named Mary Jane has over 92,000 followers and posts random things about her life. She speaks about being single, her friends, and her family, and even takes a humourous outlook on being unemployed. She is also a big fan of one of South Africa's famous beers, Carling Black Label. Which, interestingly enough, didn't actually originate in South Africa but in Canada.

She has become the girl who loves Black Label because, after a recent visit to a Mugg & Bean restaurant, she was surprised to see what her waiter had written on her bill. Of course, there was a hidden message because Mugg & Bean restaurants do not serve alcohol. In a video she shared on TikTok, we see her laughing uncontrollably. From what we gathered, the waiter recognised her from her TikTok videos, and he wrote, "No Black Label" with a smiley face. Her friend who was videoing said she is known as the Black Label girl... Mary Jane continued laughing, and it was evident that this surprised her. Trust us to pick each other up in the most unique ways. People came to the comments laughing out loud, calling her 'The Face of Black Label'. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Interestingly, she was featured on the Carling Black Label Instagram page as one of four beer fans who have shown the brand love online. So, it seems she is the 'official' on the ground face for Black Label... Watch the video from Instagram below.

Visual identity podcast banner for Danny Guselli

Image Courtesy of TikTok