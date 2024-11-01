Head to the Litchi Festival in Ballito
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Are you a fan of the litchi fruit? Head to the Litchi Festival taking place in Ballito in December.
Litchis are delicious and have a sweet, berry-like taste.
They have a pink/reddish shell and soft white flesh with a distinctly tropical flavour.
The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development reports that most of the world's litchi crop is produced in the East (China and India).
The government website also states that 'literature reveals that litchi trees were imported into South Africa from Mauritius in 1876, but some trees had already been noticed in Natal (nowKwaZulu-Natal) in 1875'.
The litchi fruit is a a good source of several vitamins, minerals, and healthy antioxidants.
Some of the vitamins include, Vitamin C, Copper, and Potassium.
A 100-gram serving of fresh lychees provides the following nutrients:
Calories: 66
Protein: 0.8 grams
Carbs: 16.5 grams
Sugar: 15.2 grams
Fiber: 1.3 grams
Fat: 0.4 grams
Each year since 2005, KwaZulu-Natal has hosted the annual Litchi Festival.
This year's event will take place at Dolphin Coast in Ballito.
The entrance fee is R160. Those who attend will get to eat as many litchis as they want, will pick and take home 1.6kg of litchis, and enjoy a tractor ride.
The opening times are from 09h00 to 15h00.
See more about the event here.
